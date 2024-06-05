USWNT's Emma Hayes era gets off to the perfect start - but Alex Morgan must be fearing for her Olympic hopes: Winners and losers from the friendly wins over South Korea

The new head coach can only be encouraged by the quality her side showed in her first two matches in charge, but she now has some tough calls to make

The Emma Hayes era has arrived, and the signs are already very good. The U.S. women's national team were a mess after the 2023 World Cup, lacking in both quality and direction - looking a team in a state of shock after suffering their most underwhelming showing ever on the global stage. Hayes always figured to offer an injection of energy and tactical acumen once she arrived, but few would have foreseen things looking this promising so soon into her tenure.

Despite having less than a week to work with her new players, the former Chelsea coach masterminded two victories over South Korea, as the USWNT scored seven goals without conceding in a sign that their strong start to 2024 could yet translate into Olympic glory this summer.

Hayes' debut match on Saturday was pretty comfortable as her likely first XI for Paris 2024 picked apart their overmatched opponents to the tune of a 4-0 win. Tuesday's rematch, meanwhile, was less exciting, but still offered encouragement as Hayes shuffled her pack before her big guns came off the bench to help secure a routine 3-0 victory.

Hayes does now, however, face a real selection headache. The coach can, after all, only take 18 players to the Olympics, and will have to seriously evaluate who she can afford to cut from this most talented of rosters. It's a good problem to have, but the decisions Hayes makes over the next few weeks will leave some feeling pretty disappointed.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Hayes' first games in charge of the USWNT...