When did USWNT star Christen Press return from injury? Angel City forward's absence explained

The two-time World Cup winner picked up a serious injury in the summer of 2022 and endured a complicated recovery. When did she return?

U.S. women's national team star Christen Press is one of the world's most talented forwards, winning two Women's World Cup titles with her country and even playing in a Women's Champions League final during her time in Sweden with Tyreso.

However, the prolific goal-scorer recently spent more than two years out of action due to a devastating and complicated injury that was sustained in the summer of 2022.

What happened and when did Press return to action? GOAL has everything you need to know.