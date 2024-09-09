Cade Cowell and Aidan Morris into the XI: Who should start for the USMNT vs New Zealand?

Changes are coming to the USMNT, but which players should be in the starting XI?

There will be changes to the U.S. Men's National Team starting XI. After a performance like the one against Canada, there has to be. The USMNT needs to do something different.

Following the 2-1 loss to Canada, Tuesday's clash with New Zealand in Cincinnati suddenly feels more urgent than ever. No, reported hire Mauricio Pochettino will not be coaching, which takes some of the energy out of this match, but the reality is the U.S. needs a response. Pochettino or no Pochettino on the sidelines, this team needs to show some fight.

But what changes are necessary? Which players are in the best position to step into the XI? Those are the two big questions interim coach Mikey Varas is staring down as the USMNT prepares to take on New Zealand.

"It's a delicate balance, and we're going to find a balance," Varas said. "We want to put on a winning performance. Anybody who plays, they will have earned it. At the same time, this is a September window with a new coach coming in, so it's also my responsibility to make sure that multiple players get a chance to showcase themselves, as long as they have also shown that they can earn it."

Ahead of Tuesday's match, GOAL breaks down who should start for the USMNT...