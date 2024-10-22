FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-STUTTGARTAFP
Jacob Schneider

USMNT duo Tim Weah and Weston McKennie both feature, but Juventus fall to Stuttgart in Champions League

W. McKennieUSAJuventusT. WeahChampions LeagueJuventus vs VfB StuttgartVfB Stuttgart

McKennie was subbed from the contest early in the second half, and Juventus collapsed late

  • Juventus fall to Stuttgart 1-0 in UCL
  • McKennie and Weah both feature in contest
  • First defeat of season for Italian side
