FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-MONACOAFP
Jacob Schneider

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun set to be sidelined for four months at AS Monaco due to shoulder surgery

F. BalogunMonacoLigue 1USA

Manager Adi Hutter has confirmed the U.S. international will miss the next four months of competition as a result of shoulder surgery

  • Folarin Balogun ruled out for four months
  • U.S. striker underwent shoulder surgery
  • Yet to debut under Pochettino internationally
