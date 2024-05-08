Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent and the USMNT stars with plenty left to play for over the final weeks of the European season

As the season heads into the final weeks, several Americans could be the difference between success and failure for their respective clubs

We've reached the final few weeks of the European seasons, and so much has already been decided. Bayer Leverkusen's dominant run through Germany has ended Bayern Munich's reign; Real Madrid have run away with La Liga; Inter have lifted Serie A, while the U.S. men's national team's PSV trio have claimed the Eredivisie.

However, while Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman are celebrating their title - and Tillman surely celebrated - several of their USMNT teammates will be fighting to the final whistle this season. There's still much to play for all over Europe, and several American stars find themselves right in the middle of some of the sport's tightest races.

From cup finals to relegation fights, here's a look at the USMNT stars that are still fighting in Europe heading into these final weeks: