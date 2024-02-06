USMNT star Gio Reyna backed to be 'the signing of the January transfer window' after joining Nottingham Forest despite no longer being in 'same category as Jude Bellingham & Erling Haaland'
Getty
USMNT star Gio Reyna boasts the potential to be “the signing of the January transfer window”, says ex-Nottingham Forest striker Robert Earnshaw.
- Playmaker left Dortmund on loan
- Taking on Premier League challenge
- Expected to star at the City Ground