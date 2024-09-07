USMNT player ratings vs Canada: Jesse Marsch gets last laugh as U.S. disasterclass highlights need for Mauricio Pochettino

A new coach is coming for the USMNT, and they'll need him quickly if Saturday's friendly against Canada was any indication

The United States men’s national team will be seeking answers and clarity, particularly regarding their still-unfilled head coach position, following a disappointing 2-1 loss to Canada in an international friendly on Saturday. It's a match the team, and its fans, will want to quickly forget and move on from.

The U.S. men's national team is expected to announce a coach soon, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly set to come on. It's a good thing for the USMNT, too, because it will mean the world can forget about an absolutely dreadful performance by the Americans.

The one-goal defeat is flattering and Canada made a statement in this result. This was dominant from Jesse Marsch's Canada, who didn't let up from start to finish.

It was a game of giveaways and individual mistakes for the USMNT, who totally wilted under Canada's continual press. Johnny Cardoso's mistake led to a Jacob Shaffelburg goal 17 minutes in. Similar with Tim Ream, whose giveaway moments into the second half allowed Jonathan David to make it 2-0. There were moments in between, too. This could have gotten out of hand.

Fortunately for the U.S., it didn't. In fact, they pulled one back. Luca de la Torre came off the bench to score a consolation, but that was all it was. Canada had the USMNT beaten. De la Torre's goal wasn't going to change that.

The U.S. will now go back to the drawing board. Canada, meanwhile, will celebrate, Marsch maybe most of all. The American-born head coach got one over on his home country but, more importantly, he proved just how much of a difference he's making for this Canada team.

Maybe the USMNT will get their own difference-making coach in soon. Saturday showed that they need Pochettino as soon as possible.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Children's Mercy Park...