USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter reveals ambitious goal for World Cup 2026 and says it 'would change soccer in America forever'

GettyPeter McVitieUSMNT boss Gregg Berhalter reveals ambitious goal for World Cup 2026 and says it 'would change soccer in America forever'USAWorld CupGregg BerhalterUnited States coach Gregg Berhalter has indicated that his aim is to guide his team to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.