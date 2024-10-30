Matt Turner Crystal Palace 2024Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner earns first Crystal Palace start vs Aston Villa in EFL Cup

M. TurnerUSACrystal PalaceAston Villa vs Crystal PalaceAston VillaCarabao Cup

It is a milestone start for the American shotstopper, who has not appeared in a competitive club match since February with Nottingham Forest.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Crystal Palace taking on Aston Villa in EFL Cup
  • Matt Turner earns first start
  • USMNT No. 1 has not played at club level since February
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below