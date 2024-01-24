The power of the Jedi! Antonee Robinson has earned the right to become the latest USMNT star to earn a big-money European transfer

Liverpool are the latest top-tier team to be linked with the left-back after an eye-catching first half of the Premier League season

Antonee Robinson shouldn't be in a rush to leave Fulham. The U.S. men's national team left-back is a legitimate regular with the club, having grown immensely during his time at Craven Cottage. He arrived in 2020 in search of a Premier League chance, and he hasn't looked back in the slightest, making 132 total appearances for the club in the years since.

In the process, he's become one of the first names on the USMNT team sheet. Overall, it's been a perfect marriage of player and club that has ultimately produced one hell of an international soccer player.

For years, though, that next step has felt oh so close for Robinson. He's been linked with a few of them, having been a rumored target of some of the world's biggest clubs in Europe's biggest leagues. Those rumors have persisted this winter, as top clubs, wherever they are, seem to have an eye on the man they call 'Jedi'.

At 26 years old, though, it's time to wonder when and if that big move will come. His USMNT spot is secure thanks to his heroics at Fulham, but could Robinson find himself playing at a higher level at some point in the near future?