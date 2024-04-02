Ukraine Euro 2024 squad: Who is Sergiy Rebrov bringing to the European Championship?

Which 23 players will Ukraine head coach Sergiy Rebrov take to the 2024 European Championship in Germany?

After qualifying via the playoff route, Ukraine are preparing for their fourth consecutive European Championships campaign, having been handed a tough group alongside England, Italy, North Macedonia and Malta.

First qualifying as hosts in 2012 but winning just one game before finishing dead-bottom with zero points in the group stage in 2016, the Yellow and Blue made it all the way to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020, when they were eliminated by England.

They finished third in their qualifying group for Germany 2024 due to their head-to-head record with reigning European champions Italy after both nations finished level on 14 points.

However, they made it to the playoffs thanks to their UEFA Nations League performance. Serhiy Rebrov's side beat both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland 2-1 to punch their ticket to Germany.

Head coach Rebrov will name a 23-player Ukraine squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

GOAL takes a look at the predicted Ukraine squad for this summer's European Championship, based upon the assumption that everyone fully fit for March international duty will remain as such in the summer.