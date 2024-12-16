FC Barcelona v CD Leganes - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'Trophies with Barcelona and then the Ballon d'Or' - Lamine Yamal sets the bar high after winning Golden Boy award

Champions LeagueLaLigaL. YamalBarcelona

Lamine Yamal might just be 17, but he already has his sights set on the biggest collective and individual accolades.

  • Yamal awarded Golden Boy 2024
  • Has been imperious for Barcelona at just 17
  • Wants to win Champions League and Ballon d'Or
