'A little bit of magic' - With power and purpose, USWNT's Trinity Rodman is creating miraculous moments in breakout Olympics run

Rebounding from disappointing World Cup, 22-year-old U.S. winger making magical memories as U.S. pursues gold at Paris Games

Who hasn't had those dreams alone on the field? Time winding down, final minutes, your team needs a goal. As the clock ticks and the pressure mounts, you step up and score, becoming the hero in the process. Every kid had those moments. Every adult still wonders about them, too.

Trinity Rodman got to live that dream Saturday. Deep into extra time against rival Japan, the U.S. women's national team needed a goal to keep their Olympic hopes alive. Rodman provided it, scoring a stunning goal that will be part of her own personal highlight reel for the rest of her career.

Good thing, too, because, while it was the type of goal Rodman surely dreamed about as a child, she doesn't remember a second of the real-life version.

"I kind of blacked out," she admitted with a laugh after the match. "That's the best moment in my career...The last thing I remember is Crystal [Dunn] playing it, and then I was just like, 'Ahh!'"

"Ahh!" is an appropriate reaction. It's actually comes up often when watching Rodman. Heel chops, stunning goals, physical battles - her game inspires awe and, so far this summer, she's given the world a taste of the "Ahh" moments of which she is capable.

Rodman is just getting started, and so too is a U.S. team that's benefitting from her game-breaking abilities in the Paris Games.