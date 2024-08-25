'Tough week' ahead for Paul Mullin after Wrexham return – with star striker back from injury to lead another promotion push for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says Paul Mullin is in for a "tough week" in training after making his return from injury in the 3-0 win against Reading.
- Mullin missed first three games of 2024-25
- Came on in 74th minute in Reading win
- Striker netted 26 goals last season