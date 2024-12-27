Tottenham's injury crisis goes from bad to worse! Ange Postecoglou confirms Ben Davies has suffered 'setback' leaving Spurs with ZERO fit centre-backs
Tottenham have been handed another blow after Ange Postecoglou revealed Ben Davies will not be returning from injury for a few more weeks.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Davies set to miss another few weeks through injury
- Was due to return against Wolves this weekend
- Leaves Spurs with no fit centre-backs