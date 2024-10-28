'Worst manager we’ve had in last 15 years' - Tottenham fans insist Ange Postecoglou 'deserves to be sacked' after dismal Crystal Palace loss as Australian coach is branded a 'one trick pony'
Tottenham fans tag Ange Postecoglou the worst manager they have had as they want the Australian coach to be sacked after Palace loss.
- Spurs fans want Ange to be sacked
- Tottenham lost to Crystal Palace
- North London side currently eighth in the Premier League