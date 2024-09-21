Ivan Toney Ange Postecoglou Dominic SolankeGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

What could have been? Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou makes Ivan Toney transfer admission after £65m Dominic Solanke deal

Ange Postecoglou admitted that Tottenham had interest in Ivan Toney before locking on Dominic Solanke in a £65m deal.

  • Spurs were looking at Harry Kane's replacement
  • Were mulling to sign Toney from Brentford
  • Settled with Solanke in the end
