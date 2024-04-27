Erik ten Hag Man Utd EvertonGetty
Richard Mills

'Bro's already accepted a top-four battle!' - Erik ten Hag leaves Man Utd fans utterly baffled as he insists Red Devils can't challenge for top-two finish next season

Manchester United fans have reacted angrily to manager Erik ten Hag saying they cannot challenge for the Premier League next season - or even second.

  • Ten Hag says Utd will aim for top four next season
  • PL title challenge out of their reach
  • United fans angry over manager's admission
