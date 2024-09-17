Tom Brady warned Birmingham will have to 'work much harder' than Wrexham to balance books with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney making 'exceptional' impact at Racecourse Ground
Tom Brady's Birmingham City have been told they will have to "work much harder" than Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham to balance the books.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Birmingham City beat Wrexham 3-1
- Blues must 'work harder' to balance books
- Reynolds & McElhnenney having huge impact at Wrexham