Liverpool FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'Today I am really upset' - Ruben Amorim claims 'EVERYONE at Man Utd is too comfortable' after seeing a 'different team' show up against Liverpool

Manchester UnitedR. AmorimLiverpool vs Manchester UnitedLiverpoolPremier League

Ruben Amorim claimed that "everyone is too comfortable" at Manchester United after seeing his team battle to a 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday.

  • Man Utd draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield
  • Amorim claims he is 'upset' despite positive result
  • Adds that everyone at United is 'too comfortable'
