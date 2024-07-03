'I think I could lure him' - Ex-goalkeeper Tim Howard bizarrely backs HIMSELF to convince ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to replace Gregg Berhalter as USMNT boss after colossal Copa America failure
Former Manchester United keeper Tim Howard believes he could convince ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to replace Gregg Berhalter as USMNT manager.
- USA knocked out of Copa America
- Berhalter under pressure to keep job
- Howards says he could convince Klopp to succeed him