Bruno Fernandes Thomas TuchelGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Thomas Tuchel makes Bruno Fernandes demand as Bayern coach prepares to make final decision on his future

Bruno FernandesThomas TuchelBayern MunichManchester UnitedPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is set to sign a new contract with the Bavarians, however, he has two demands that may be deal-breakers.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tuchel set to remain at Bayern Munich
  • Has two demands before making decision
  • Wants to sign Man Utd's Fernandes and a pivot
Article continues below

Editors' Picks