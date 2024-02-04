Apology not accepted! Thomas Tuchel blasts Dietmar Hamann over 'shocking' criticism of Bayern Munich boss

Apology not accepted! Thomas Tuchel blasts Dietmar Hamann over 'shocking' criticism of Bayern Munich bossHarry SherlockGettyBayern MunichThomas TuchelTransfersBarcelonaBundesligaBayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has snapped back at Dietmar Hamann after the ex-Liverpool midfielder criticised the manager for praising La Liga.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTuchel spoke of admiration for La LigaHamann called Bayern boss' quotes 'a disgrace'Tuchel refusing to accept apology