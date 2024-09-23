INDIVISA and GOAL writers break down the big stories around American women's soccer

In a meaningful development, there's more women's soccer to consume than ever. That is especially true in the United States, where the USL Super League debuted with Division 1 status, allowing it to compete directly with the well-established NWSL.

And in the NWSL, the season is heating up. Orlando are seemingly running away with it, and are yet to lose through 21 games. Trinity Rodman's form for the Washington Spirit suggests that there might be other contenders - as long as the forward's back injury isn't too serious. Meanwhile, the WSL campaign is starting up. It's a well-represented league, with players from all over the world - and some big name U.S. nationals who will look to make a mark.

And although the USWNT is still reveling in an Olympic gold medal - new USMNT leader Mauricio Pochettino just called USWNT Emma Hayes the best coach in the world - eyes must turn to the future, with even more talent ready to work their way into the fray. INDIVISA and GOAL writers are here to break it all down in a women's soccer edition of... The Rondo.