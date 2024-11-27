The Rondo: Gio Reyna returns, Ricardo Pepi scores, MLS postseason continues, and like turkey, Milan-Juventus induces sleep

GOAL US writers discuss the craziness of the football calendar, including MLS, Pepi, Reyna ... and stuffing?

Happy Thanksgiving! It's that time of year again, but while many Americans will be celebrating the holiday, the soccer calendar ticks away. There are now no European international breaks until (checks notes) March. Welcome to the beginning of the festive period. For some, this is merely a period of protecting hamstrings and trying to pick up points (looking at you, Gio Reyna.)

But there is football to analyze. Reyna is back for a mightily struggling Borussia Dortmund. Milan-Juventus was one of the more miserable games in footballing memory - seriously, there's talk that it could be the worst game ever. Is that too harsh? USWNT's Yunus Musah, who put in a rather fruitless shift, couldn't do much to redeem it - while Christian Pulisic made little impact when introduced with 20 mins remaining.

And on the domestic front, MLS is reaching a gripping climax. Conference finals are this weekend, and Inter Miami being out has blown this thing wide open - or at least potentially paved the way for the LA Galaxy to win their first title in 10 years. Finally, there is Ricardo Pepi. Suddenly, there's a footballer here... or maybe there always has been?

Article continues below

GOAL US writers break it all down - with some Thanksgiving chat added for fun - in the latest edition of... The Rondo.