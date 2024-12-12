The Rondo: American transfer talk, can LA Galaxy run it back in 2025 MLS Cup, who deserves a USMNT January camp spot?

GOAL US discusses which Americans need a move, which should be in January camp, and who is the 2025 MLS Cup favorite?

MLS season is over, and after all the twists and turns, the most well constructed team won it. Yes, Inter Miami had Leo Messi. Yes, Columbus Crew were managed by Wilfried Nancy. And we know, Olivier Giroud forgot how to play soccer for a while. But the Galaxy had a crucial consistency about them, which was enough - even when they lost their best player to a serious knee injury in the Western Conference final.

Elsewhere, attention turns to the Americans abroad. There are some real talents that could do with a move this January, and the transfer rumor mill will undoubtedly churn in the coming weeks. Gio Reyna for one, Matt Turner for another, are among those who should be looking for ways out.

Meanwhile, there's a January USMNT camp to think about. It's not a FIFA window, which means some big names will be out. So it might be an opportunity for some to step into the fold - and prove they might just have a place at the highest level under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

GOAL US breaks it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.