'The people's victory' - France stars Jules Kounde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ibrahima Konate express 'immense relief' as exit polls predict defeat for far right in French elections
France stars Jules Kounde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ibrahima Konate have celebrated the exit poll in France's election, predicting a far-left victory.
- Far-right party on track for defeat
- Far-left alliance has seemingly won
- France stars thrilled by result