'The force is with you' - Chelsea boss Emma Hayes makes bizarre Star Wars analogy as she responds to question on countdown to taking USWNT job

Peter McVitie
Emma Hayes Chelsea Women 2023-24Getty
Chelsea FC WomenUSAWSLEmma Hayes

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says she is taking inspiration from Star Wars and The Mandalorian in her final season in charge of the club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hayes asked about motivation at Chelsea
  • Coach made unusual Star Wars comparison
  • Will take over as USWNT boss in summer

Editors' Picks