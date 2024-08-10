'It will be a brave man who takes on that job!' - Sven Goran-Eriksson reveals his concern for England's next manager as FA continue search for Gareth Southgate's permanent replacement
Sven-Goran Eriksson has admitted only a 'brave man' would replace Gareth Southgate as England manager due to the expectations to win a tournament.
- Eriksson believes it's trophy or bust for next England boss
- Southgate criticism highlights job pressures, claims Swede
- England named Lee Carsley as interim manager this week