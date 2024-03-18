Trinity Rodman compositeWashington Spirit/USA TODAY Sports/Getty
Ameé Ruszkai

What a treat! Suspended USWNT star Trinity Rodman watches Washington Spirit's NWSL opener with fans

Trinity RodmanUSANWSLWashington SpiritWomen's football

United States women's national team star Trinity Rodman was suspended for the start of the NWSL season, so she spent it with some lucky fans instead.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rodman missed the Washington Spirit's NWSL opener
  • USWNT star was suspended after red card last season
  • So spent Sunday with some lucky fans instead

Editors' Picks