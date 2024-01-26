This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Surprising ‘concern’ emerges for Inter Miami after reuniting Lionel Messi with Luis Suarez as Tata Martino readies his side for Al-Hilal & Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Chris Burton
Messi Suarez Inter Miami GFXGetty/GOAL
Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerLuis SuarezInter Miami CF

Tata Martino admits that Inter Miami’s lack of goals in pre-season is a “concern”, despite Lionel Messi being reunited with Luis Suarez.

  • Herons have bolstered their ranks
  • Eager to win trophies in 2024
  • Yet to score in pre-season

