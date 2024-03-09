'You have to be superman' - Pep Guardiola opens up on pressure of modern football management amid Man City treble charge - as he bizarrely admits 'I'm not as strong as Margaret Thatcher'
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted there is a mental strain that comes with managing a club at the highest level.
- Guardiola opens up on pressure of management
- Klopp stepping down due to relentless demands
- City boss notes: "We all have ups and downs"