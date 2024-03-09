Pepp-Guardiola(C)GettyImages
Richard Martin

'You have to be superman' - Pep Guardiola opens up on pressure of modern football management amid Man City treble charge - as he bizarrely admits 'I'm not as strong as Margaret Thatcher'

Pep GuardiolaManchester CityJuergen KloppLiverpool vs Manchester CityLiverpoolPremier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted there is a mental strain that comes with managing a club at the highest level.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guardiola opens up on pressure of management
  • Klopp stepping down due to relentless demands
  • City boss notes: "We all have ups and downs"

Editors' Picks