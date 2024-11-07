Steven Gerrard is becoming a Saudi laughing stock: Liverpool legend edging towards Al-Ettifaq abyss after run of poor form

The former England captain's reputation has kept him in a job for far longer than it should have, but he's now belatedly on the verge of the sack

Steven Gerrard made a surprise appearance on The Redmen TV's charity stream in aid of Zoe's Place Baby Hospice a couple of weeks ago. It was a lovely touch by the Liverpool legend to show his support for such a worthy cause. His participation unquestionably boosted viewing figures and, consequently, contributions. Gerrard even jokingly called on those watching to help him raise more money during his time on air than previous guest - and former Reds team-mate - Jamie Carragher.

It was another quip, though, which eventually landed the Anfield icon in hot water with the fans of the club he is currently coaching, Al-Ettifaq.

When Gerrard was asked if he and ex-Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, who is working alongside the 44-year-old in Saudi Arabia, were following the progress being made by Arne Slot's side this season, he replied: "Myself and John have got more than one eye on it. We've put all our schedule around the Liverpool games! The players are onto me now - we've been training at nine or 10 at night!"

It was a comment clearly made in jest - but it's fair to say that Al-Ettifaq fans didn't see the funny side. Indeed, as far as they were concerned, this was just further evidence of Gerrard not taking his job seriously enough - and why he should be removed from his role during the upcoming international break...