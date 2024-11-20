Steven Gerrard staying put? Ex-Rangers & Sunderland boss set to join Al-Ettifaq coaching staff in hint that Liverpool legend is going nowhere amid sack rumours
Steven Gerrard will reportedly be joined by ex-Sunderland boss at Al-Ettifaq which hints that the Liverpool legend is going to stay put at the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gerrard under pressure at Al-Ettifaq
- Michael Beale set to join as an assistant
- Had previously worked together at Rangers