Steph Houghton is back at Man City! Ex-Lionesses defender takes on new role following retirement from football

Getty Images SportScott WilsonSteph Houghton is back at Man City! Ex-Lionesses defender takes on new role following retirement from footballS. HoughtonManchester City WomenWomen's footballWSLSteph Houghton has taken on a new role at Manchester City after retiring from football at the end of last season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHoughton returns to Man CityBecomes club's first-ever female representativeDefender won eight major trophies with CityFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱