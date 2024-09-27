John Hackworth St. Louis CITY 2024IMAGN
Tom Hindle

St. Louis CITY SC's interim manager John Hackworth reportedly in the running to become permanent head coach

St. Louis CityMajor League Soccer

Hackworth, who has been at the club since 2022, reportedly faces competition from Louisville City's Danny Cruz to take over following the season.

  • Hackworth reported in contention to get promoted
  • Took over from fired Bradley Carnell in July
  • Danny Cruz rumored to be also in the running
