This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
David Beckham Drake Callender Robert Taylor Inter Miami 2024Getty/@intermiamicf
Chris Burton

'A very special night' - David Beckham congratulates Robert Taylor and Drake Callender as Inter Miami duo become first players to reach 100 appearances in Herons history

David BeckhamInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerDrake CallenderRobert Taylor

David Beckham has congratulated Drake Callender and Robert Taylor on making Inter Miami history as the first players to reach 100 appearances.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Expansion franchise joined MLS in 2020
  • Now have Messi & Suarez in their squad
  • Record books being rewritten in Florida
Article continues below