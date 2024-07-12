Spain talisman Rodri pinpoints England's threat who must be 'kept under control' ahead of Euro 2024 final

Getty Images Harry SherlockSpain talisman Rodri pinpoints England's threat who must be 'kept under control' ahead of Euro 2024 finalSpainPhil FodenRodriEnglandSpain vs EnglandEuropean ChampionshipSpain talisman Rodri has urged his team-mates to "control" one England player during this Sunday's Euro 2024 final.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSpain face England on SundayBoth sides 90 minutes from gloryRodri concerned about one England starArticle continues below