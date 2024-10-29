Six problems Sarina Wiegman needs to solve before Lionesses begin Euros defence

England's abysmal defensive display against Germany on Friday highlighted a number of issues that need addressing before next summer's tournament

Until Germany came to visit on Friday, England had never conceded four goals in a single game under Sarina Wiegman. After letting in three before the break for the first time in almost 10 years, the fourth marked the worst defensive performance in the Dutchwoman's tenure - both statistically and on the eye. While the final score was eventually close at 4-3, it certainly flattered England.

In eight months' time, the Lionesses will start their European Championship title defence in Switzerland and so, in that sense, this defeat could be something of a blessing in disguise, as it could serve as a well-needed wake-up call for a team that has the ability to retain that trophy, but only with some improvements.

"None of us ever want to lose, but if we don't lose, we're never going to learn, and if we don't play top opponents like Germany, we're never going to be ready for the Euros," was the take of defender Jess Carter after the game. "I think we'd all take days like this now, rather than in however many months' time."

So, what will Wiegman, her staff and her players have taken from Friday's defeat? And, with three more friendlies in 2024 to come, how can those issues be addressed before Euro 2025 kicks off? GOAL picks out six areas that need attention...