Six problems England boss Sarina Wiegman needs to solve as the Lionesses kick-off 2024 with Austria and Italy friendlies

For the first time since the heart-breaking end to their Nations League campaign in December, the Lionesses will be back in action this week, kicking off 2024 with a warm-weather training camp in Marbella, alongside the Under-23s team, and friendly matches against Austria and Italy.
England were hoping that the Nations League finals would be on their February schedule, with a place in the competition's final also coming with the reward of a ticket to the Olympic women's football tournament for Great Britain. However, a late Netherlands goal against Belgium rendered their hammering of Scotland meaningless in the race for a place in the last four, the Dutch instead having a shot at making the Games this week.
But every cloud has a silver lining - and this one has at least two. First of all, England's players will all have a summer off, as no Olympics means no major tournament on the agenda for the first time since 2020. Secondly, this month's non-competitive action will give head coach Sarina Wiegman a chance to address some of the issues that have plagued the Lionesses since their run to the 2023 Women's World Cup final, those which played a large role in them falling short of their Olympic dream.
So, what are the problems that Wiegman will be looking to address in Spain this week? GOAL takes a look...