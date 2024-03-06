'We pay a lot of money, shut up!' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains why he's helpless despite frustration over Premier League scheduling before Champions League matches
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained his frustrations with the Premier League over the scheduling of matches in Champions League weeks.
- Guardiola annoyed with PL organisers
- City played United three days before CL decider
- 'We pay a lot of money, shut up!'