Serie A top scorers 2024-25: Mateo Retegui, Moise Kean & players with most goals in Italy

GOAL brings you all of this season's leading marksmen from Italy's top division.

The race for the 2024-25 Capocannoniere is in full swing. Established superstars and rising sharpshooters will battle it out for the prestigious crown of the Italian top-flight's leading goal scorer.

Inter's talisman Lautaro Martinez stood head and shoulders above his Serie A colleagues in the top scorer stakes for the 2024-25 season with an impressive 24 goals comfortably outpacing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who finished a distant second, trailing the Argentine by eight goals.

As Martinez aims to defend his crown and secure back-to-back titles this year, the competition promises to heat up. Challengers include stars like Vlahovic, Inter's own Marcus Thuram, Napoli's powerhouse Romelu Lukaku, Roma's rising talent Artem Dovbyk, and potentially AC Milan's American forward Christian Pulisic, who could spring a surprise.

Here, GOAL brings you the exploits of the most prolific marksmen in Serie A.