Sergio Ramos
Ritabrata Banerjee

Sergio Ramos set for sensational return as Argentine giants Boca Juniors line up offer for legendary ex-Real Madrid and Spain defender

S. RamosBoca JuniorsTransfersLiga Profesional

Argentine giants Boca Juniors are hoping to sign Real Madrid and Spain legend Sergio Ramos in January.

  • Boca Juniors want free agent Ramos in January
  • Riquelme set to call the Spaniard with a formal offer
  • Boca to face Bayern and Benfica in Club World Cup
