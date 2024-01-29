Senegal crash out of AFCON! Defending champions beaten by hosts Ivory Coast as Franck Kessie scores winning penalty to seal quarter-final spot

Ritabrata Banerjee
Ivory Coast AFCONGetty Images
SenegalIvory CoastSenegal vs Ivory CoastAfrica Cup of NationsSadio Mane

Franck Kessie scored the winning penalty as hosts Ivory Coast knocked out defending champions Senegal.

