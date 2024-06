Check out some of the best Scotland fan chants to sing at Hampden Park.

Scotland have produced some of the best footballers in the world and, in the Tartan Army, they have a fan base to match.

The likes of Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Andy Robertson and John McGinn have all felt the familiar roar of the Scottish fans at Hampden, while the travelling fans have inevitably brightened up cities abroad.

Here, GOAL brings you some of the best Scotland football chants to sing at Hampden Park and further afield.