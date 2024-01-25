Sam Kerr is staying at Chelsea! Blues legend agrees deal in principle to extend contract at Stamford Bridge

Soham Mukherjee
Sam Kerr Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Samantha Kerr

Sam Kerr has reportedly agreed a new deal in principle with Chelsea which would extend her stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer.

  • Kerr to continue at Chelsea
  • Joined Blues in 2019 from Chicago Red Stars
  • Currently under rehabilitation following ACL injury

