Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney mania! Diehard Wrexham fan gives newborn child ‘Rob-Ryan’ middle name in honour of club’s Hollywood owners

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney mania! Diehard Wrexham fan gives newborn child 'Rob-Ryan' middle name in honour of club's Hollywood ownersSoham MukherjeeGetty/GOALWrexhamLeague TwoA Diehard Wrexham fan has given his newborn child a middle name of "Rob-Ryan" to honour the club's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.Wrexham influence spreading in North WalesBaby named 'Rob-Ryan' in honour of Hollywood starsFamily have been devoted Wrexham fans for decades