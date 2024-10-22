Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney sent ‘bigger club’ & not ‘world beaters’ message ahead of Wrexham’s clash with fellow League One promotion hopefuls
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been told Wrexham are not “world beaters” and Huddersfield remain a “bigger club” ahead of League One action.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hollywood stars overseeing ambitious project
- Red Dragons have enjoyed back-to-back promotions
- Terriers spent two years in the Premier League