Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s ‘Hollywood ownership’ of Wrexham giving FA Cup & League One opponents added incentive as rivals fill role of ‘every actor who wants to play in the West End’

WrexhamFA CupLeague OneHarrogate Town vs WrexhamHarrogate Town

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s presence at Wrexham is giving rivals added incentive as they fill the role of actors dreaming of the “West End”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Red Dragons have enjoyed meteoric rise
  • Become a prized scalp for opponents
  • Operating under the brightest of spotlights
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below